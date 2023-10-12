Wild vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - October 12
The Minnesota Wild's (0-0-0) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Thursday, October 12 game against the Florida Panthers (0-0-0) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Matthew Tkachuk
|LW
|Out
|Sternum
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Wild vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Florida gave up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.
Wild vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-120)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
