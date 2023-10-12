Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce has a good matchup in Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the league, 263 per game.

Kelce's stat line this season reveals 27 catches for a team-leading 222 yards and three scores. He puts up 55.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 37 times.

Kelce vs. the Broncos

Kelce vs the Broncos (since 2021): 4 GP / 43.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 43.8 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Denver has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 263 passing yards per game allowed by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Broncos have given up 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.6 per game. That ranks 32nd in league play.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

So far this year, Kelce hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Kelce has received 19.6% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He is averaging six yards per target (103rd in NFL play), racking up 222 yards on 37 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in three of four games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With seven red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 10 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

