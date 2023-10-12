Patrick Mahomes II has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos in Week 6 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 263 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Mahomes has amassed 1,287 passing yards (257.4 per game) and a 66.8% completion percentage this year, passing for 10 TDs with four INTs. On the ground, Mahomes has also rushed 23 times for 154 yards, averaging 30.8 yards per game.

Mahomes vs. the Broncos

Mahomes vs the Broncos (since 2021): 4 GP / 283.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 283.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Denver has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

Five players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Broncos have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 263 passing yards per game given up by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL by conceding 2.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 275.5 (-115)

275.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+125)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has gone over his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Chiefs, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

Mahomes is No. 17 in the NFL averaging 7 yards per attempt (1,287 total yards passing).

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has scored 10 of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (71.4%).

Mahomes has attempted 31 passes in the red zone (54.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 31-for-41 / 281 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-30 / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 24-for-33 / 272 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 29-for-41 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 21-for-39 / 226 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs

