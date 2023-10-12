Noah Gray has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos in Week 6 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos give up 263 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Gray's 10 catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 133 yards (to average 26.6 per game) and one TD.

Gray vs. the Broncos

Gray vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 263 passing yards per game conceded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 13 this season (2.6 per game).

Chiefs Player Previews

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in four of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gray has been targeted on 15 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (35th in NFL).

In one of five games this year, Gray has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 7.1% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

