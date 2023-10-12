Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Douglas County, Nebraska this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hastings High School at Ralston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Ralston, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Plattsmouth High School at Skutt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Omaha, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
