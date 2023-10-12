The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

When is Chiefs vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Chiefs favored by 11, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (28.8 points). Put your money on the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 86.2%.

The Chiefs are 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -625 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Broncos lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Denver has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +455 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-11)



Kansas City (-11) The Chiefs have put together a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 11-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Broncos have not covered the spread in any matchup this season (0-4-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) These two teams average a combined 49.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the over/under of 47 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 52.2 points per game, 5.2 more than the point total for this matchup.

Out of the Chiefs' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Broncos games have hit the over in four out of five opportunities (80%).

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 55.5 3

Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 242.0 11 23.8 0

