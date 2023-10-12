How to Watch the Blues vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.
You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to knock off the the Blues on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Blues vs Stars Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.
- With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the league's 17th-ranked offense.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
- With 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Blues were 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the league last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars recorded last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars had the league's fifth-best power-play conversion rate (25%).
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
