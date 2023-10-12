As we enter Week 7 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Tulane

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

4-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 35-23 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. SMU

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

3-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 34-16 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 35-32 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

5. UAB

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 56-35 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. South Florida

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 56-35 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 20-17 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. UTSA

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

2-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win AAC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 49-34 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Charlotte

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

1-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 34-16 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Rice

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 38-31 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

12. Navy

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 27-24 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Temple

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 49-34 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. North Texas

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

