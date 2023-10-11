Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: FS1

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 69 (60.5%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 100 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 59-41 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have come away with 25 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious 14 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez October 10 Astros L 9-1 Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier October 11 Astros - Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy

Astros Schedule