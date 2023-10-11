Avalanche vs. Kings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 11
The Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in an expected close game against the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Avalanche vs. Kings Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-105
|-115
|6
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Trends
- Colorado has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -115.
- Los Angeles has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the -105 odds on them winning this game.
