Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Adley Rutschman, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

Eovaldi has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Oct. 4 6.2 6 1 1 8 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 3.1 5 7 7 5 2 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 5.0 6 5 5 6 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 19 5.0 4 3 3 3 3 at Blue Jays Sep. 14 3.1 3 2 2 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 163 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .277/.374/.435 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has 143 hits with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.325/.489 so far this year.

Henderson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 8 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.