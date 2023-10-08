Justin Watson and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they'll face Theo Jackson and the Minnesota Vikings defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup versus the Vikings' pass defense, see below.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Justin Watson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 14.3 3.6 74 181 3.70

Justin Watson vs. Theo Jackson Insights

Justin Watson & the Chiefs' Offense

Justin Watson leads his squad with 163 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 13 targets).

In terms of the passing game, Kansas City is averaging 256 yards (1,024 total), which is the sixth-best number in the league.

The Chiefs are ninth-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 25.3.

Kansas City is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 37 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chiefs have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 26 times, which ranks them second in the league.

Theo Jackson & the Vikings' Defense

Theo Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also recording five tackles and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has ceded 934 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

So far this season, the Vikings are 19th in the NFL in points allowed (23.8 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (344.8 per game).

Minnesota has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Justin Watson vs. Theo Jackson Advanced Stats

Justin Watson Theo Jackson Rec. Targets 13 6 Def. Targets Receptions 8 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 20.4 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 163 5 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 40.8 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 17 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

