The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 3.5 52.5 -190 +155

Chiefs vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City's contests this year have an average total of 48.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs have gone 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).

Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and their opponents have scored more than 52.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 48.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread once over four games with a set spread.

The Vikings lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 25.3 11 15.0 5 48.1 0 4 Vikings 22.5 18 23.8 19 48.1 1 4

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 50.3 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 29.0 26.0 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 1-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 49.0 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 25.0 26.0 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

