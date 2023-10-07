Week 6 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 6 of the college football slate included one game featuring Patriot League teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from that game.
Week 6 Patriot League Results
Holy Cross 55 Bucknell 27
- Pregame Favorite: Holy Cross (-30.5)
- Pregame Total: 63.5
Holy Cross Leaders
- Passing: Matthew Sluka (19-for-28, 258 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jordan Fuller (18 ATT, 147 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Jalen Coker (3 TAR, 3 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
Bucknell Leaders
- Passing: Ralph Rucker (19-for-35, 248 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Coleman Bennett (21 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Derrick Anderson Jr. (6 TAR, 6 REC, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Bucknell
|Holy Cross
|400
|Total Yards
|574
|248
|Passing Yards
|258
|152
|Rushing Yards
|316
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Patriot League Games
Georgetown Hoyas at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
