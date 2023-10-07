Week 6 Big Ten Scores & Results
The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games featuring Big Ten teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 6 Big Ten Results
Nebraska 20 Illinois 7
- Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-3)
- Pregame Total: 41.5
Nebraska Leaders
- Passing: Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-24, 154 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Haarberg (18 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Thomas Fidone II (6 TAR, 3 REC, 42 YDS)
Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Luke Altmyer (29-for-47, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kaden Feagin (5 ATT, 15 YDS)
- Receiving: Pat Bryant (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Illinois
|Nebraska
|310
|Total Yards
|312
|289
|Passing Yards
|154
|21
|Rushing Yards
|158
|2
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 6 Big Ten Games
Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)
Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)
