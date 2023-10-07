The available options on the Week 6 college football schedule include Big Ten teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Iowa (-2.5) against Purdue is the best bet against the spread, while wagering on the total in the Purdue vs. Iowa matchup carries the best value. See more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 6 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa -2.5 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 5.2 points

Iowa by 5.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: Maryland +19.5 vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes

Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 18 points

Ohio State by 18 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Illinois -3.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 4.8 points

Illinois by 4.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 6

October 6 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 38.5 - Purdue vs. Iowa

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Peacock

Under 56.5 - Maryland vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes

Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 48.5 points

48.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - Nebraska vs. Illinois

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Total: 47.4 points

47.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 6

October 6 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Penn State 5-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 40.6 / 9.6 430.4 / 210.6 Ohio State 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 34.5 / 8.5 447.5 / 255.5 Michigan 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) 34.4 / 6.0 411.4 / 246.2 Maryland 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) 38.6 / 13.2 454.8 / 328.2 Iowa 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) 22.2 / 16.8 240.8 / 320.8 Rutgers 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) 30.8 / 12.8 346.6 / 267.8 Wisconsin 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) 33.3 / 19.8 427.5 / 374.8 Minnesota 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) 24.0 / 21.6 342.2 / 361.4 Purdue 2-3 (1-1 Big Ten) 28.0 / 29.6 399.0 / 398.2 Northwestern 2-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 21.8 / 28.8 305.2 / 368.2 Illinois 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) 21.6 / 30.6 390.8 / 419.4 Nebraska 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) 18.8 / 23.8 348.4 / 325.6 Michigan State 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) 21.6 / 23.8 371.4 / 341.8 Indiana 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) 20.8 / 24.4 334.2 / 368.2

