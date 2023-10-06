If you live in Saline County, Nebraska and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Saline County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Crete High School at Beatrice High School