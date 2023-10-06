When the Illinois Fighting Illini play the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 PM on Friday, October 6, our projection system predicts the Fighting Illini will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (-3.5) Over (43.5) Illinois 26, Nebraska 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Illinois vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cornhuskers have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cornhuskers is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Nebraska has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Cornhuskers' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Nebraska games this year have averaged an over/under of 45.2 points, 1.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread this year.

Illinois has not covered the spread when they are at least 3.5-point favorites (0-2).

Illinois has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Illinois games average 49.9 total points per game this season, 6.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornhuskers vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 21.6 30.6 22 25 21 39 Nebraska 18.8 23.8 23.3 23.3 12 24.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.