Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Morrill County, Nebraska this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Morrill County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Bridgeport High School at Morrill JrSr High School