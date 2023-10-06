Lesia Tsurenko's run in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 in Zhengzhou, China has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Barbora Krejcikova. Tsurenko's monyeline odds to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center are +1100.

Tsurenko at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Tsurenko's Next Match

Tsurenko is in the quarterfinals, where she will play Krejcikova on Friday, October 13 at 7:45 AM ET (after getting past Donna Vekic 7-6, 7-6).

Tsurenko Stats

Tsurenko is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 21-ranked Vekic in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Tsurenko is 36-15 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament title.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Tsurenko has gone 25-9.

Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tsurenko has played 18.8 games per match. She won 56.7% of them.

On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 58.4% of games.

Over the past year, Tsurenko has been victorious in 53.0% of her return games and 57.4% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsurenko has claimed 54.7% of her return games and 56.5% of her service games.

