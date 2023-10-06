Katerina Siniakova's run in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Siniakova has +1000 odds to win this tournament at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Siniakova at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Siniakova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 (at 7:00 AM ET), Siniakova will face Pavlyuchenkova, after beating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the previous round.

Siniakova Stats

Siniakova beat No. 81-ranked Rakhimova 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the .

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Siniakova has gone 18-18 and has won one title.

Siniakova is 12-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Siniakova, over the past year, has played 36 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Siniakova has played 27 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.6 games per match while winning 50.2% of games.

Siniakova, over the past 12 months, has won 62.4% of her service games and 40.0% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Siniakova has been victorious in 39.3% of her return games and 60.7% of her service games.

