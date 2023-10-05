If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Thurston County, Nebraska, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Thurston County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Winnebago High School at Standing Rock High School