Quarterback rankings are available below, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 5.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 5

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game
Justin Herbert Chargers 95.8 24 36.3 5
Josh Allen Bills 90.5 22.6 33.8 4
Lamar Jackson Ravens 85.8 21.5 26.3 10.3
Jordan Love Packers 85.2 21.3 33 4
Jalen Hurts Eagles 81.8 20.5 32.5 10
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 81.8 20.5 34 2.8
Kirk Cousins Vikings 80.4 20.1 39.3 1.3
Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 79.6 19.9 35.8 5.8
Russell Wilson Broncos 77.5 19.4 33 2.8
C.J. Stroud Texans 74.6 18.7 37.8 3.5
Brock Purdy 49ers 73.1 18.3 28 3
Anthony Richardson Colts 68.2 22.7 24 7.7
Justin Fields Bears 67.8 17 30.8 7
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 67.3 16.8 31.3 5.8
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals 66.7 16.7 30.8 6
Jared Goff Lions 66.3 16.6 32.8 3
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 57.8 14.5 35.8 5.8
Geno Smith Seahawks 56.8 14.2 30.8 2
Sam Howell Commanders 56.7 14.2 35 2.8
Matthew Stafford Rams 56.2 14.1 41.5 2.5
Dak Prescott Cowboys 54.6 13.7 34 2.8
Deshaun Watson Browns 53.5 17.8 34 5
Mac Jones Patriots 51.8 13 36.5 3.5
Daniel Jones Giants 47.9 12 32.8 8.5
Desmond Ridder Falcons 42.8 10.7 29.8 3.5

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Date/Time TV
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 5 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 8 NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 8 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 9 ABC/ESPN

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.