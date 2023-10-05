Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school football competition in Dakota County, Nebraska is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Sioux City High School at Lincoln Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wakefield High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Homer, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.