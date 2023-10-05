Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cedar County, Nebraska this week.
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Creighton High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Randolph, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Battle Creek High School at Cedar Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hartington, NE
- Conference: Mid-State Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
