Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Schwarber, Luis Arraez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0 at Brewers Sep. 2 4.2 8 7 7 5 3

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with four doubles and a walk.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI (203 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .354/.393/.469 so far this season.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .248/.340/.508 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Oct. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

