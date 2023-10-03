How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for AL Wild Card Game 1
The Minnesota Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays to start the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET, live on ESPN from Target Field. Kevin Gausman will get the starting nod for the Blue Jays, while the Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 4:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are third in MLB play with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota is seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
- Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).
- The Twins rank 12th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.197).
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays' 188 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 499 extra-base hits, Toronto ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.
- The Blue Jays' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Toronto ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Blue Jays have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Blue Jays are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Toronto strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Toronto has the fourth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.
- Blue Jays pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez (11-8) takes the mound for the Twins in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 194 2/3 innings pitched, with 234 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez is trying to pick up his 21st quality start of the season.
- Lopez is trying to record his 30th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In six of his 32 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gausman (12-9) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing three hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Gausman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Away
|Emilio Pagán
|Matt Koch
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Brent Suter
|10/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kevin Gausman
|10/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|José Berríos
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/27/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-0
|Home
|José Berríos
|Gerrit Cole
|9/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-0
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Luke Weaver
|9/29/2023
|Rays
|W 11-4
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Aaron Civale
|9/30/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Shawn Armstrong
|10/1/2023
|Rays
|L 12-8
|Home
|Wes Parsons
|Jacob Lopez
|10/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Pablo Lopez
|10/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Sonny Gray
