Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NL Wild Card Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:08 PM ET on October 3.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (10-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9).
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 86 times and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.
- Milwaukee is 11-9 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 728 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Arizona has won six of 11 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|W 4-0
|Adrian Houser vs Drew Smyly
|October 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Zac Gallen
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luis Patiño
|September 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Bryce Jarvis vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Zac Gallen vs Jose Urquidy
|September 30
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|L 8-1
|Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Javier
|October 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Corbin Burnes
|October 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.