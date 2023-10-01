Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (82-79) versus the Kansas City Royals (55-106) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Yankees will call on Michael King (4-7) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been victorious in 47, or 34.3%, of the 137 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 26 of 86 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (671 total, 4.2 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule