Bobby Witt Jr. and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees play at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 175 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 49 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.318/.491 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 29 2-for-3 2 1 3 5 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 137 hits with 21 doubles, 23 home runs, 19 walks and 79 RBI.

He's slashing .256/.294/.424 on the season.

Perez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Yankees Sep. 29 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .273/.347/.453 so far this year.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 30 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Royals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 98 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs, 88 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.406/.613 so far this season.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

