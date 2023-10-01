On Sunday, Nick Pratto (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Pratto is hitting .228 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (28.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.0%).

He has scored in 28 of 88 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Home Away 43 GP 44 .224 AVG .233 .327 OBP .283 .343 SLG .358 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 16 52/18 K/BB 84/11 0 SB 1

