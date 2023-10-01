Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .250.
  • In 52.6% of his 76 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 76 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 13 games this season (17.1%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.9%) he had two or more.
  • In 15 of 76 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Royals Players vs the Yankees

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 37
.306 AVG .189
.378 OBP .221
.378 SLG .267
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
10 RBI 6
15/8 K/BB 23/4
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • In 48 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
