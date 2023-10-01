Maikel Garcia vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Yankees.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .325 this season while batting .274 with 38 walks and 59 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 127th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 83 of 122 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (3.3%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 48 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.318
|AVG
|.228
|.356
|OBP
|.293
|.424
|SLG
|.295
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|18
|51/17
|K/BB
|63/21
|11
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
