Drew Waters vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Sunday, Drew Waters (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .228 with 11 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.7%).
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (25.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (7.7%).
- In 34.1% of his games this season (31 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.290
|AVG
|.172
|.370
|OBP
|.233
|.483
|SLG
|.280
|16
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|68/12
|7
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King (4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 48 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.