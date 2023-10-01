On Sunday, Dairon Blanco (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .231 with seven doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Blanco has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine games this season (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Yankees

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .236 AVG .227 .288 OBP .311 .382 SLG .424 6 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 18/6 9 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings