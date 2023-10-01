According to oddsmakers, the New York Jets (1-2) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). A point total of 42 has been set for this matchup.

The Chiefs' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Jets. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jets as they ready for this matchup against the Chiefs.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-9.5) 42 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-9.5) 42.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 4 Odds

Kansas City vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Insights

Kansas City is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

In Kansas City's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

New York has but one win versus the spread this year.

New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.