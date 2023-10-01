Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 175 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 25th in slugging.

In 66.9% of his games this year (105 of 157), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 51 of those games (32.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 29 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 60 of 157 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 77 games this year (49%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 80 .296 AVG .254 .330 OBP .305 .547 SLG .436 37 XBH 31 19 HR 11 61 RBI 35 51/18 K/BB 69/22 18 SB 31

