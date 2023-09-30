Royals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (81-79) and the Kansas City Royals (55-105) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (34.6%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 42 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (669 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Astros
|W 6-5
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|L 6-3
|Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|L 8-0
|Jonathan Bowlan vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|L 7-3
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|W 12-5
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|Steven Cruz vs Clarke Schmidt
|October 1
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael King
