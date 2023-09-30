How to Watch the Royals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Austin Wells and the New York Yankees take the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Steven Cruz, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 159 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 458 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 669 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Cruz (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, throwing two innings of relief while giving up two earned runs without allowing a hit.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|W 6-5
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reese Olson
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-0
|Away
|Jonathan Bowlan
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|W 12-5
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Clarke Schmidt
|10/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael King
