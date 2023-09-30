The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez (.513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including four homers), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .226 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 34.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 47), and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has an RBI in 20 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 15 .353 AVG .143 .450 OBP .208 .824 SLG .327 4 XBH 3 2 HR 3 5 RBI 5 4/3 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings