The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0), who have college football's 14th-ranked rush defense, meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) and their second-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Wolverines are massive, 17.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 38.5 for the outing.

Michigan owns the 61st-ranked offense this year (405.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 231.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Nebraska is generating 21.8 points per contest (102nd-ranked). It ranks 32nd in the FBS on defense (18.5 points allowed per game).

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -17.5 -110 -110 38.5 -115 -105 -1000 +650

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Nebraska has gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Nebraska has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Nebraska has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 278 yards on 24-of-47 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 272 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has racked up 38 carries and totaled 208 yards with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 132 receiving yards (33 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Alex Bullock has racked up 103 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

Thomas Fidone II's 12 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 84 yards and three touchdowns.

Luke Reimer has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and 10 tackles.

Isaac Gifford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 13 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.

Omar Brown has a team-high one interception to go along with 12 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

