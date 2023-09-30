The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0), with the 14th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) and the sixth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Cornhuskers are heavy underdogs, by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-17.5) 40 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-17.5) 40.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Nebraska vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Nebraska has won two games against the spread this season.

Michigan has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.