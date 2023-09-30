Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Michigan has the 61st-ranked offense this season (405.3 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking third-best with only 231.5 yards allowed per game. Nebraska ranks 90th in the FBS with 359.3 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by allowing only 298 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Nebraska vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Nebraska Michigan 359.3 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (71st) 298 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (4th) 234.8 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.8 (49th) 124.5 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.5 (68th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 278 yards (69.5 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 51.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 272 yards (68 ypg) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has compiled 208 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 132 receiving yards (33 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Alex Bullock has five receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 103 yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Thomas Fidone II's seven catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 84 yards (21 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 915 yards (228.8 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 79.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 351 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 33 times for 109 yards (27.3 per game), while also racking up 100 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Colston Loveland's 14 catches have turned into 168 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.