Fans watching from Nebraska will have their eyes on the Michigan Wolverines versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 5 college football schedule.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-17.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!