MJ Melendez and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .232 with 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 61 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 91 of 146 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (17.1%).

He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (24.7%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (36.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 70 .248 AVG .215 .337 OBP .288 .404 SLG .379 23 XBH 26 9 HR 6 33 RBI 22 74/37 K/BB 95/24 3 SB 3

