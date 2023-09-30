Michael Massey vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .230 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 68 of 126 games this season (54.0%) Massey has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 36 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.4% of his games this year (37 of 126), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.246
|AVG
|.217
|.309
|OBP
|.243
|.385
|SLG
|.389
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|30
|39/17
|K/BB
|59/6
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt will try to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
