The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) host a Big Ten clash against the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 245.5 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 37th in the FBS (313.8 yards allowed per game). Michigan State ranks 94th in the FBS with 23.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 23.3 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream:

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Iowa Michigan State 245.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.0 (89th) 313.8 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (72nd) 118.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.0 (112th) 127.0 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.0 (44th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 459 yards (114.8 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 50.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 173 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Jaziun Patterson has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 104 yards (26.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's team-high 131 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Erick All has caught 10 passes for 116 yards (29.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Seth Anderson has a total of 68 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes and scoring one touchdown.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 897 yards on 66-of-117 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 73 times for 369 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaron Glover leads his squad with 203 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Christian Fitzpatrick has put together a 166-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 11 targets.

Tre Mosley's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

