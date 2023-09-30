Drew Waters vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .226 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Waters has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (34.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.285
|AVG
|.172
|.366
|OBP
|.233
|.472
|SLG
|.280
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|68/12
|7
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
