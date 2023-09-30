As of September 30, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+600) make them second-best in the league.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+600), the Chiefs are second-best in the league. They are way below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, based on their +600 moneyline odds, is 14.3%.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this year.

One Chiefs game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The Chiefs have won two of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Kansas City has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

On offense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by averaging 390.3 yards per game. They rank seventh on defense (280.7 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this season (26 points per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 13.3 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 803 yards (267.7 per game), completing 65.5%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In addition, Mahomes has run for 103 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one TD.

Pacheco also has seven catches for 47 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce has scored two times, hauling in 11 balls for 95 yards (47.5 per game).

Jerick McKinnon has run for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

L'Jarius Sneed has been providing a big boost on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two passes defended for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.