Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (174) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 156 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.7% of those games.

In 18.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 77 games this season (49.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .296 AVG .254 .329 OBP .305 .551 SLG .436 37 XBH 31 19 HR 11 61 RBI 35 51/17 K/BB 69/22 18 SB 31

Yankees Pitching Rankings